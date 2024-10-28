Miftah fears current govt may not complete five-year term

ISLAMABAD: Former Finance Minister and Secretary-General of the Awaam Pakistan Party (APP), Miftah Ismail, has raised concerns about the current government’s ability to fulfill its constitutional term, pointing to a troubling trend among past prime ministers in Pakistan.

At a press conference in Hyderabad on Sunday, Ismail stated, “No prime minister has ever completed their term in Pakistan,” predicting that the federal government would also struggle due to its failure to address key issues.

He cited Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s remarks to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), noting that “what was being done is not our politics,” highlighting a significant departure from the ruling party’s practices.

Ismail questioned the PML-N’s commitment to its manifesto, asking, “Is this the politics of honoring the vote? The PML-N has abandoned its manifesto.” He suggested that the ongoing political crisis could have been avoided if Nawaz Sharif had accepted defeat in the February 8 general elections.

He also noted that many former PML-N members are now joining the APP, indicating a potential shift in the political landscape. Ismail criticized the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which has ruled Sindh since 2008, stating, “They take votes but do nothing for the province.”

Addressing local issues in Hyderabad, Ismail highlighted severe deficiencies in electricity, gas, drainage, and infrastructure, claiming, “Apart from Karachi, there is not a single well-maintained family park in all of Sindh.”

He reaffirmed the APP’s commitment to combating rights abuses in the region, lamenting the country’s economic decline over the past 30 years. “Historically, Pakistan was at the forefront of economic growth in Asia, but it has become one of the poorest nations in three decades,” he remarked.

On the contentious passage of the 26th amendment, Ismail stressed the necessity of an “independent and fair judiciary” to protect rights. He expressed concern about the amendment process, saying, “The Constitution is a social contract; how can it be changed in the dark of night?”

When asked about other political parties, Ismail described the Pak Sarzameen Party and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party as being formed for specific agendas. He concluded by stating, “The APP does not claim it will win elections, but if it does, it promises to deliver.” He also remarked that Imran Khan is no longer a favored figure.