World

Jennifer Lopez shocks fans with clear political message ahead of Presidential election

By Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez made her stance clear ahead of the upcoming election, using her platform to rally fans with a straightforward political message. Over the weekend, the 55-year-old artist re-shared several political posts, including a video from Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris addressing Puerto Rico and denouncing comments made at a recent Trump rally.

The controversy erupted when comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, performing at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27, called Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage,” sparking backlash online. Hinchcliffe’s remarks have mobilized celebrities like Lopez, Ricky Martin, and Bad Bunny to voice their support for Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.

Fans were both shocked and supportive of Lopez’s political stance. Comments flooded social media with statements like “LET’S GET LOUD!” and “YESSS JLO!” as followers applauded her for speaking out.

In addition to her Twitter endorsement, Lopez posted Harris’ campaign content on her Instagram Stories, emphasizing her support. J.Lo joins a wave of endorsements from stars like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Bruce Springsteen, as the election approaches.

Previous article
CM Maryam launches Kisan Card initiative to support farmers in Hafizabad
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

NA Speaker defies court orders on reserved seats, calls for ECP...

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq declared on Monday that no actions regarding reserved seats will be taken until the Election Commission of Pakistan...

Ayaz Sadiq seeks nominations from govt, opposition for Judicial Commission

Shahabuddin’s future in doubt as pressure rises for his resignation in Bangladesh

Fawad Chaudhry highlights PTI’s internal discontent; Omar Ayub asserts party unity amidst tensions

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.