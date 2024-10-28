Jennifer Lopez shocks fans with clear political message ahead of Presidential election

Jennifer Lopez made her stance clear ahead of the upcoming election, using her platform to rally fans with a straightforward political message. Over the weekend, the 55-year-old artist re-shared several political posts, including a video from Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris addressing Puerto Rico and denouncing comments made at a recent Trump rally.

The controversy erupted when comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, performing at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27, called Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage,” sparking backlash online. Hinchcliffe’s remarks have mobilized celebrities like Lopez, Ricky Martin, and Bad Bunny to voice their support for Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.

Fans were both shocked and supportive of Lopez’s political stance. Comments flooded social media with statements like “LET’S GET LOUD!” and “YESSS JLO!” as followers applauded her for speaking out.

In addition to her Twitter endorsement, Lopez posted Harris’ campaign content on her Instagram Stories, emphasizing her support. J.Lo joins a wave of endorsements from stars like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Bruce Springsteen, as the election approaches.