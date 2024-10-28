CM Maryam launches Kisan Card initiative to support farmers in Hafizabad

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday inaugurated the “Kisan Card” initiative in Hafizabad, aimed at empowering farmers by minimizing intermediaries and providing direct benefits.

During the launch event, attended by PML-N leaders including Rana Sanaullah and Maryam Aurangzeb, the cards were distributed to local farmers.

Maryam emphasized that the scheme was initially intended to be launched by her father, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who could not attend due to international commitments.

She reiterated the government’s dedication to farmer welfare, particularly in light of rising wheat prices.

Despite previous criticism for delayed wheat purchases, she assured that maintaining farmers’ profit margins is a priority.

Maryam also announced an upcoming “Green Tractor Scheme,” with plans to process 1.5 million applications, offering subsidies of up to Rs1 million on tractors priced around Rs4 million.

Furthermore, a Rs10-15 billion initiative will establish machinery hubs in each tehsil, providing farmers with affordable access to equipment.

To reduce energy costs, the government plans to solarize tube wells currently running on diesel and petrol, starting with an initial goal of converting 7,000 units, which would help lower electricity bills for farmers.