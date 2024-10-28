Jennifer Lopez all smiles at LA Dinner with twins and vocal coach after AFI Fest

Jennifer Lopez turned heads in Los Angeles on Saturday night, dining at Arden with her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and her vocal coach, Stevie Mackey, after attending AFI Fest. The Selena star glowed in a blush pink slip dress paired with a luxurious Erdem collared coat featuring intricate embroidery. She completed the look with silver Lidia mules by Paris Texas and a soft pink clutch.

For her beauty look, Lopez went full glam with a smokey eye, bronzed cheeks, and glossy nude lips, while her blonde hair was styled in soft waves with a middle part. Meanwhile, Max and Emme went casual, with Max in a plaid jacket and Emme in a black tee with Converse. Mackey kept it classic in an all-black ensemble.

Earlier in the evening, Lopez had shared snaps from her AFI Fest red carpet look, where she sported pink mini shorts, a white blouse with a plunging neckline, and nude stiletto heels to promote her new film Unstoppable. This outing follows her chic Beverly Hills lunch last week, where she rocked an Audrey Hepburn-inspired all-black look.