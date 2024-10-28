World

Jennifer Lopez all smiles at LA Dinner with twins and vocal coach after AFI Fest

By Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez turned heads in Los Angeles on Saturday night, dining at Arden with her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and her vocal coach, Stevie Mackey, after attending AFI Fest. The Selena star glowed in a blush pink slip dress paired with a luxurious Erdem collared coat featuring intricate embroidery. She completed the look with silver Lidia mules by Paris Texas and a soft pink clutch.

For her beauty look, Lopez went full glam with a smokey eye, bronzed cheeks, and glossy nude lips, while her blonde hair was styled in soft waves with a middle part. Meanwhile, Max and Emme went casual, with Max in a plaid jacket and Emme in a black tee with Converse. Mackey kept it classic in an all-black ensemble.

Earlier in the evening, Lopez had shared snaps from her AFI Fest red carpet look, where she sported pink mini shorts, a white blouse with a plunging neckline, and nude stiletto heels to promote her new film Unstoppable. This outing follows her chic Beverly Hills lunch last week, where she rocked an Audrey Hepburn-inspired all-black look.

Previous article
Meghan Markle makes final decision about royal family, title amid ‘separation’ rumours
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Prince William finally begins peace talks with Prince Harry

Prince William has seemingly offered an olive branch to his estranged brother Prince Harry with a sweet nod to the Duke. For the uninitiated, the...

Article 9A: A Milestone for Environmental Justice

Urgent Dengue Action

Enhance Street Lighting

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.