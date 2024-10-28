Sasha and Malia Obama go Western for Billie Eilish’s Halloween bash in Hollywood

Sasha and Malia Obama embraced the Western theme at Billie Eilish’s Halloween party in Hollywood on Saturday night. Malia, 26, took a modern spin on Western style, sporting a denim mini-skirt, white tank top, and thigh-high leather boots. She completed the look with a black cowboy hat, a faux snake around her neck, and a bandage on her hand, even adding a faux tattoo on her bicep.

Sasha, 23, opted for a subtler Western-inspired outfit, wearing a blue top, striped mini shorts, and brown leather boots. She added a long black leather trench coat, accessorizing with a belt and a brown purse.

The Obama sisters joined a lineup of stars at Eilish’s party, which included Kaia Gerber, The Kid LAROI, Kiernan Shipka, and Eilish’s brother, Finneas, with his girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski.

This Hollywood outing comes shortly after the sisters attended a Charli XCX concert in Los Angeles on Oct. 16, where Sasha wore a graphic shirt and jeans, and Malia opted for a gray halter top with a denim skirt. Recently, Malia also made a splash at the Deauville American Film Festival in France, showcasing a Vivienne Westwood ensemble for her directorial debut.