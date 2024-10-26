Meghan Markle’s marriage concerns grow as Kate Middleton reaches out to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is reportedly feeling uneasy amid rumors of marital strain with Prince Harry, as speculations grow that the couple may be living somewhat “separate lives.” Sources revealed to Closer Online that Kate Middleton, sensing a potential opportunity to reunite Harry with his brother, Prince William, has recently reached out to Harry, expressing a willingness to reconcile.

According to insiders cited by Heat World, Meghan is unsettled by how quickly Harry appears to be adapting to his solo activities. “Harry and Meghan have always presented as a close unit,” one source shared, “so this shift feels significant. It’s a big adjustment for Meghan to go without him, and it’s only fueling speculation that their relationship is facing challenges.”

The source added that Meghan is especially impacted by these rumors, as much of her public image is linked to her role as Harry’s partner. “Whenever she’s spotted alone at events, it seems to reignite whispers about their marriage,” the insider said. While both Meghan and Harry reportedly maintain that their relationship is strong, their independent outings are drawing attention from fans and the media alike, raising further questions about the couple’s future.