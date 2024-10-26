NATIONAL

PM strongly condemns Israeli aggression against Iran

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the recent act of Israeli aggression against Iran.

In a post on his X handle, he said such actions threaten not only regional peace and stability but also violate principles of sovereignty and international law.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan stands with Iran and its other neighbours in pursuit of peace. He urged all parties to act with restraint to avoid further escalation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Office also strongly condemns Israel’s strikes against Islamic Republic of Iran in the early hours today.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Israeli military strikes against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran are a grave violation of the UN Charter and the international law.

She said these strikes undermine path to regional peace and stability and also constitute a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region.

She added that Israel bears full responsibility for the current cycle of escalation and expansion of the conflict.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson called on the UN Security council to play its role for the maintenance of international peace and security, and to take immediate steps to bring an end to Israeli recklessness in the region and its criminal behaviour.

She said the international community must also play its role for restoring regional peace and security.

Previous article
Lana Del Rey opens up about marriage to alligator guide Jeremy Dufrene
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Zendaya and Tom Holland wow in matching maroon at actor’s non-alcoholic...

Zendaya and Tom Holland turned heads last night in matching maroon outfits at the New York City launch of Holland’s new non-alcoholic beer brand,...

James Franco reflects on end of Seth Rogen friendship following sexual misconduct lawsuit

King Charles makes major move in Samoa as monarch deals with abdication rumors

“Prince Harry faces tough choices as King Charles reportedly ‘not doing too well’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.