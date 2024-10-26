Iran air defense intercepts Zionist regime’s airstrikes against some military centers

TEHRAN: The public relations office of the Iranian air defense command issued a statement announcing that Israeli airstrikes against military centers in Tehran, the western province of Ilam, and the southwestern province of Khuzestan have been intercepted and countered successfully.

On Saturday, the Islamic Republic’s air defense system command confirmed the airstrikes, stating they were part of Israel’s escalating measures and caused limited damage. Despite Iran’s warnings against Israel’s adventurous actions, these aggressions occurred, the statement said.

The statement also urged people to remain calm, maintain solidarity, and rely only on news from state media. It called on the nation to ignore enemy media rumors.

Earlier, IRNA reported that Iran’s air defense system was activated when Israeli forces attacked positions in the country. The defense system neutralized these efforts, successfully intercepting and countering the attacks, according to an air defense force public relations official.

The official noted that the details of the attack are under investigation. At 02:15 local time (10:45 GMT late Friday), sounds resembling explosions were heard in several parts of Iran, particularly west of the capital. Additionally, Iran’s anti-missile system was once again activated in some eastern and central areas about two and a half hours later in response to new strikes.

Hezbollah hunts, destroys 5 Merkava tanks

Lebanon’s Hezbollah destroyed five Merkava tanks of the Zionist regime.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah announced in a statement that in support of the people of Gaza and the Palestinian nation and the defense of Lebanon and its people, at 5:00 p.m., it destroyed two Zionist Merkava tanks with two guided missiles near the Addisah area.

The statement said that this attack led to the fire of the tanks, as well as killing and injury of their crew. In this context, Hezbollah has destroyed a Merkava tank with a guided missile near the Maskfaam base.

The Lebanese Islamic Resistance targeted a Merkava tank on the road between Misra and Addisah with a guided missile.

Hezbollah also destroyed a Merkava tank in Hola region. In all Hezbollah statements, it is stated that the Zionists on board these tanks and the forces accompanying them were killed and wounded in these attacks.