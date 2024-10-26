Gandapur defends Bushra Bibi’s ‘consulting’ role in PTI’s decision-making

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has defended Bushra Bibi’s “consulting” role in PTI’s decision-making process, vowing to “make every effort to bring Imran Khan from jail to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

Addressing a journalist’s question regarding Bushra Bibi’s recent visit, Gandapur clarified that her security is under provincial responsibility.

“Wherever Bushra Bibi is, security arrangements are our responsibility. It’s good if she’s here with us,” he added.

Upon inquiries about Bushra Bibi’s involvement in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) meetings, Gandapur emphasised that while she does not chair political committee sessions, however consultations with her do occur.

“Yes, we consult her on various matters, and that continues,” he said.

Responding to questions about when he intends to bring Imran Khan to the province, Gandapur reaffirmed his commitment, saying, “I will exert my full efforts to bring Imran Khan to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from jail.”

However, previously a district and sessions court in Islamabad has directed the senior superintendent of police (SSP) operations to execute the arrest warrant for Cheif Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with a case involving illegal weapons and liquor.

Senior Civil Judge Mubashir Hassan Chishti presided over the hearing on Wednesday, during which CM Gandapur failed to appear in court despite the standing arrest warrant.

The police were unable to execute the non-bailable arrest warrant, and no compliance report was submitted to the court.

The court has upheld the arrest warrant for Gandapur and summoned his surety, postponing the case hearing until October 26.