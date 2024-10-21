PTI boycott voting for ‘controversial and non-transparent’ constitutional amendments

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday decided against becoming part of the voting process for constitutional amendments, though later attended the sessions in both the houses of the Parliament – Senate and National Assembly – with few members to express their concerns.

During a meeting chaired by Barrister Gohar, the PTI’s political committee decided not to participate in “what they deemed a highly controversial and non-transparent” amendment process.

According to the statement issued after the political committee meeting, the PTI will fully boycott the voting on constitutional amendments in both the Senate and the National Assembly.

The party also decided to protest vigorously against any PTI members who would violate party policy by participating in the voting process.

The political committee asserted that the current regime has no moral, democratic, or constitutional justification for altering the constitution. The statement accused the ruling coalition of imposing the “law of the jungle” through amendments, which the party believes undermines democracy.

Later at a press conference, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan expressed concerns over two party senators, Zarqa Taimur and Faisal Saleem, who he believes may vote against party policy. “I think our two senators are going to vote against the party policy,” he stated.

“We will hold sit-ins in front of the lawmakers’ houses who vote,” warned Barrister Gohar Khan, emphasizing adherence to party policy among PTI members.

The PTI, however, continues to voice concerns about potential judiciary-oriented legislation, which includes provisions for a fixed three-year term for the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the establishment of constitutional benches.

The PTI’s political committee reiterated its commitment to resist these proposed legal reforms. The party announced plans for protests outside the residences of lawmakers who participate in the voting process.

The political committee stated that a group that has usurped the people’s mandate and engaged in electoral theft had no moral, democratic, or constitutional justification to amend the Constitution.

They criticised the current government for attempting to impose a state of lawlessness and undermine democracy through these amendments.

The committee emphasised that PTI has opposed these controversial amendments from the beginning, viewing them as detrimental to the country’s future, and will completely dissociate from the voting process in both houses.

The statement further noted that members of Parliament who were elected on PTI tickets are bound to follow party policy and directives from founder Imran Khan.

The political committee concluded that those who remained loyal to Imran Khan and adhered to party policy regarding constitutional amendments would win the hearts of the public by standing against tyranny and fascism.