PTI nears consensus with JUI-F on draft constitutional package: Barrister Gohar

Says we will present a draft to founder Imran Khan for his approval in a meeting in jail likely on Saturday (tomorrow)

Salman Akram Raja slams most recent draft of constitutional package, terming it attack on Constitution and judicial freedom

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Barrister Ali Gohar on Friday claimed the party had almost reached a consensus on a draft of the much-touted constitutional package after talks with Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Talking to media after meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said the party was close to reaching a consensus with the JUI-F, adding that the PTI aimed to present a draft to founder Imran Khan for his approval.

“We have almost reached a consensus with Maulana sahib. When Imran Khan provides his input tomorrow, we will present that draft,” Gohar said.

“On Imran Khan’s request, we have had meetings with Maulana sahib and we hoped we would reach a consensus yesterday. Today, we met Maulana sahib to reach that consensus,” he continued.

“We were in the middle of talks when the special committee announced it reached a consensus on the 26th Amendment. We received the fourth draft and talks are underway.”

He said the draft on which consensus was achieved in the special parliamentary committee was the same one under discussion with the JUI-F.

The PTI chairman added that the party would submit a request to meet Imran tomorrow so he could approve the final draft.

“We have not been allowed to meet Imran for two weeks,” Gohar said, adding that PTI doctors had not been allowed access to the incarcerated party founder either.

“According to his input, we will present our final version.”

However, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja slammed the most recent draft of the constitutional package, terming it an “attack on the Constitution and judicial freedom”.

“We have not reached a consensus with the government on the amendments and have engaged a great deal with Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” Raja said while talking to a private TV channel. “We do not accept the latest draft which was presented in the special committee, we have major problems with it.”

Raja said that how the constitutional bench would be formed in the proposed draft allowed the government to choose its composition. “The power to appoint the chief justice of Pakistan from the three most senior judges has been granted to the government,” he criticised.

Asked about Barrister Gohar’s earlier press conference, Raja acknowledged that “most things have been agreed on” except for two points.

“There is disagreement on how the government is trying to weaken Article 8 and the amendment that allows high court judges to be transferred from one court to the other,” he elaborated. “We are glad these are being removed.”

He added: “If the PPP or PML-N have reached a consensus then that makes sense since the government is getting the power to pick who sits on the constitutional bench.”

The PTI secretary general added that the party only received the draft today and would meet the JUI-F at 9pm to discuss it. “We will not accept the way this bench is being formed. I certainly don’t,” he maintained.

Asked how the bench would be formed, Raja outlined that a chief justice would be picked by a parliamentary committee accompanied by four judges, four parliamentarians, the law minister and representatives from the Pakistan Bar Council.

“If you look at how this committee will be formed, it shows how much control the government has over the bench,” Raja warned. “We cannot accept or agree with this. It will be an attack on the constitutional system and judicial freedom.”

Raja added that the PTI had yet to receive permission to meet Imran, alleging that the government was trying to distance him from his family, lawyers and doctors. “We will go to court again to fight this.”

While the government seemed confident of introducing the amendment draft in the Senate today, the plans face the challenge of maintaining support from Fazl, who in a media talk with Gohar last night threatened to walk out of negotiations over alleged harassment of opposition lawmakers to secure support for the bill.

In a late-night development on Thursday, today’s sitting of the National Assembly — originally scheduled for 11am — was rescheduled to 6pm.

Separately, according to a notification issued by the Senate secretariat on Friday, the Senate session adjourned for 2pm today was changed for 6pm.

The Constitutional package was not part of the NA agenda, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui, while speaking to reporters yesterday, had said that most of the amendments had been agreed upon and it was likely that a “full consensus” would be reached.

“The amendments will be presented in the Senate tomorrow,” Senator Siddiqui had said.

PPP’s Khursheed Shah claims committee unanimously accepts draft

Earlier, senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, who is spearheading the special parliamentary committee, claimed that consensus had been achieved within the body.

A day after the heads of the PPP, PML-N and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) met at Jati Umra, Shah told media persons on Thursday that the PML-N, JUI-F and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan seemed to be in agreement. On the other hand, the PTI said it would not share its proposals without getting a sign-off from its incarcerated founder Imran Khan.

A meeting of the special committee was convened today.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shah said: “The committee has unanimously accepted the bill that was presented today.”

Shah said the draft was now sent to the federal cabinet for approval. To a question about the package being presented in parliament today, he said that would only happen after the cabinet passed it.

Later, Barrister Aqeel Malik, the government’s legal adviser, said that the draft for the constitutional package would not be presented today as it was still in the process of being approved by the cabinet.

Speaking on Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan with Shahzad Iqbal’, he said the draft needed to be approved before it could be brought to parliament.

“There needs to be CCLC (Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases) approval. Once that happens it will be presented in either house,” he explained.

“If the cabinet approves the draft, it can be presented in the Senate tomorrow,” Malik said, clarifying that constitutional amendments could be initiated in both houses. “We’re not expecting it to be passed today,” Malik said.

Asked about the numbers needed to pass the amendments, Malik maintained that the government had the required number of lawmakers it needed.

“The special parliamentary committee closed its proceedings today and a consensus has been reached on the current draft,” he said. “We are in a comfortable position with our numbers. The JUI-F have the magic number.”

Bilawal vows to pass 26th Amendment

Separately, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he had good news to share while addressing a joint parliamentary party meeting in Parliament House.

He announced that a consensus was reached on the constitutional package between the PPP, the JUI-F and the PML-N.

“This will be the last weekend you’ll have to spend on this (the constitutional package),” Bilawal said. He said it was the PPP’s effort to ensure the amendment’s passage through parliament after achieving consensus between all political parties.

“We are going on to fulfil the promises made in the Charter of Democracy that could not be lived up to until today.”

Bilawal said Shah had taken notice of several complaints during yesterday’s special parliamentary committee and conveyed them to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

“When the PPP, PML-N and JUI-F announced that they had reached a consensus, the complaints that surfaced afterwards are upsetting and we condemn them,” the PPP chairman said, referring to the opposition’s claims of its lawmakers being harassed and strongarmed.

“We hope that Shah’s committee can ensure that these complaints do not surface again in the future,” he added.

“A consensus has been reached between the PPP, JUI-F and PML-N. God willing, we will ensure that the legislation is passed by our political strength.”

Bilawal also held a meeting with Fazl at the latter’s Islamabad home.