Bilawal warns opposition of ‘brute majority’ if opposition fails to support 26th Amends

HYDERABAD: Despite his previous claims that a consensus had been reached between government and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday gave a strong warning to the JUI of utilizing the “brute majority” if they did not accept the much-discussed constitutional package.

A number of constitutional modifications, including extending tenure of the chief justice, are proposed under the Constitutional Package. The PTI is also one of the opposition parties represented on a special parliamentary committee that was formed last month.

The committee has debated a number of recommendations; on October 11, the PPP released its draft, after which it came to an agreement with the JUI-F. On Tuesday, the JUI-F and the PPP came to an agreement on a common text of the revisions.

Otherwise, Bilawal warned, “if the opposition still cannot support us after so many compromises then I will be forced to enact legislation with the PML-N and their extra members through brute majority”.

“So that is why it is necessary for us to form a forum for equal representation. I want to do that with the opposition but if it closes the doors for me, then I will have to walk on the path with our allies that is controversial and not my favoured one that I have always tried to avoid.”

He stressed that the above would be the “controversial” way to pass the amendments and would lead to further political instability in the country while casting controversy on the constitutional bench as well.

However, Bilawal said the PPP had been kept waiting and could wait no more or make more comprises. He said he would present the PPP’s draft in the National Assembly and attempt to convince all other parties on it to pass it.

Otherwise, he vowed that he would get the draft passed through the “government’s two-thirds majority”.

Bilawal said that no matter what it was called, either a bench or a court, the PPP was demanding a federal constitutional court with equal representation.

He said the PPP was striving to ensure that the amendments were passed in a similar manner to the 18th Amendment with consensus, adding that he was engaged in talks for the past two months with Fazl and other parties.

“Now it is a test for political parties. We did whatever was possible of us,” he said, adding that he had accepted many of the demands made and asking what more he could do.

“I want that this legislation is enacted today and immediately but I don’t want to do it alone. I want to do it with Fazl, PML-N and all political parties sitting in parliament. I did whatever was possible of me. I compromised and found the middle path, what more can I do?”

He said there were two paths before him now, saying that the government had decided that it had waited as long as it could.

“The options in front of me are either that the government brings the bill and the numbers will be complete depending on those who are voting based on their conscience, even though our friends in the opposition won’t be there, and then we make a court of the PML-N’s choice.

“Or it is still possible today, I don’t know if it will be tomorrow or the day after, that the PPP’s draft which has been accepted by the PML-N and JUI-F … I am requesting the opposition, JUI-F, PTI and all others that it will be the first time in history that legislation is going to be enacted on the basis of the majority instead of political consensus.

“I am saying with my hands held together that don’t force us to go on this path.”

He said he would go back to Islamabad tonight, meet Fazl and request one final time for his support for the PPP’s draft.

“Come with us and give your vote tomorrow or the day after and let us fulfil our promise in a democratic, uncontroversial and better way. If you can bring the PTI with you then do so and come we will together establish this constitutional bench.”

He said the PPP was requesting other parties to consider the future.

“This is the last opportunity for all political parties: come to your senses. Political parties have compromised and we have united. The legislation that will be enacted now should be based on that [consensus].”

Earlier, Bilawal said he had good news to share while addressing a joint parliamentary party meeting in Parliament House.

He announced that a consensus was reached on the constitutional package between the PPP, the JUI-F and the PML-N.

“This will be the last weekend you’ll have to spend on this (the constitutional package),” Bilawal said. He said it was the PPP’s effort to ensure the amendment’s passage through parliament after achieving consensus between all political parties.

“We are going on to fulfil the promises made in the Charter of Democracy that could not be lived up to until today.”

Bilawal said senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah had taken notice of several complaints during yesterday’s special parliamentary committee and conveyed them to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

“When the PPP, PML-N and JUI-F announced that they had reached a consensus, the complaints that surfaced afterwards are upsetting and we condemn them,” the PPP chairman said, referring to the opposition’s claims of its lawmakers being harassed and strongarmed.

“We hope that Shah’s committee can ensure that these complaints do not surface again in the future,” he added.

“A consensus has been reached between the PPP, JUI-F and PML-N. God willing, we will ensure that the legislation is passed by our political strength.”

Bilawal also held a meeting with Fazl at the latter’s Islamabad home.