JUI-F rebuts claims on forward bloc in party over Constitutional amendments

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has firmly denied reports suggesting the formation of a forward bloc within the party in the backdrop of the proposed 26th Constitutional Amendment, reiterating that all their lawmakers will follow the party’s direction on the matter.

The denial comes in response to reports suggesting that a faction within the JUI-F had emerged, consisting of four to five parliamentarians, with regards to the proposed the 26th Constitutional Amendment. These members are reportedly in favour of supporting judicial reforms as part of the proposed amendment.

Speaking to a private TV channel, JUI-F spokesperson and senior leader Aslam Ghauri dismissed the speculation, saying: “There is no truth to the claims. We are in regular contact with all our members.”

However, he noted that out of the party’s eight MNAs and five senators, only Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has not been reachable currently, “but we are making efforts to get in touch with him”.

Ghauri categorically denied division within the party. He clarified that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had given clear instructions to all members through notices to vote according to the party’s official policy under Article 63(A) of the Constitution.

Following a meeting with the PTI leadership late Thursday, the JUI-F chief reiterated that the government’s initial draft of the 26th amendment was rejected by his party and it still remains unacceptable to him.

“We continue to reject the initial draft even today,” he said, but also noted that “some issues are still open for discussion”. Fazl also expressed his concerns about the alleged harassment of opposition members, saying, “On one hand, negotiations are taking place, and on the other, members are being abducted and offered large incentives.”