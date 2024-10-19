Ethnic Conflicts, Safety Concerns, and Substance Abuse

As a student of Bachelor’s in Defence and Strategic Studies at Quaid-i-Azam University, I’ve witnessed firsthand the distressful impact of ethnic conflicts on campus. Ranked Pakistan’s top university, QAU should foster intellectual growth, cultural diversity, and national unity. Universities are meant to be havens of intellectual growth and personal development. But what happens when they become battlegrounds for ethnic conflict? Ethnic clashes, harassment, and substance abuse obstruct academic focus and mental well-being.

QAU, dubbed ‘mini Pakistan,’ hosts students from across the country. While promoting cultural diversity is valuable, ethnicity-based clashes are unacceptable. I’ve personally seen how these councils have destroyed the academic careers of many intellectual students from respectable socioeconomic backgrounds. These councils had a profound impact on how they approached life and how they thought, which caused a major change in their personalities.

However, through orientation sessions— which are really nothing more than a means of instilling hatred, toxicity, and cultural bias in the minds of impressionable young people— seniors and “cabinet members” of various ethnic councils cautiously manipulate newcomers, who are frequently excited about the opportunity to engage in student politics and activism. There is no denying that the ethnic councils have had a significant role in the rising acts of violence and hostility on campus.

I urge the higher authorities to take immediate action to control these incidents. We students from far flung areas, came to QAU to pursue knowledge, not witness heinous clashes. Our country already grapples with political, economic and societal crises; we need educated, responsible citizens. The moral values are already severely compromised; and further incidents like this, especially in a top ranked university located in the capital, are a serious concern

The formation of ethnic councils at QAU has indirectly contributed to the deepening of divisions among students. These councils, while initially intended to promote cultural diversity, have become breeding grounds for sectarianism and conflict. Their activities frequently take precedence over the university’s core mission of education and research. The university’s main objective is compromised. I and many other students have experienced firsthand the fear and anxiety caused by these conflicts.

Nationalism has reached a chaotic peak, disrupting mental health and academic pursuits. I never imagined nationalism could fuel such chaos. As a student hailing from Punjab, I don’t condone wrongdoing by my province’s students; those responsible must face consequences.

In March 2023, clashes between Pushtoon and Baloch Student Councils led to a three-month closure. We returned only to take exams, without proper coursework. Small quarrels and strikes continued frequently. And now on September 30, another large conflict erupted between Punjab Students Council and Pushtoon Students Council, resulting in over 30 injuries. Students were targeted based on ethnicity.

Again after a few weeks, on October 11, I witnessed a disturbing clash. Firing and violence erupted from the huts and the students came near the girls’ hostel beating each other with sticks and iron rods and some students were beaten inside the gymnasium too. Some boys’ hostel rooms were set on fire; however, the fire was promptly put out by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) firefighters.

The university’s negligence is disgusting. Private universities manage to maintain control over their students through strict enforcement of rules and penalties. Public sector universities must adopt similar measures. If proper punishments— like fines, suspensions, or expulsions— were implemented for those involved in such incidents, the situation could be controlled.

Unfortunately, there seems to be no system in place to ensure discipline. Parents send us to study, not indulge in ethnic conflicts. Many students have FIRs against them but remain aggressive and passionate about nationalism. Moral and spiritual training are essential to curb these issues. Nationalism shouldn’t supersede our identity as Pakistanis.

Besides ethnic conflicts, two major concerns plague QAU:

Harassment cases: Lack of boundaries and security checks allows locals to roam freely, no check and balance, everyone can come within the university even without checking their identity cards, targeting students. Female students have experienced heinous incidents done by the locals that I am ashamed even to describe them.

Urgent measures are needed, Whenever a serious issue is discussed, the university cites financial constraints as an excuse for inaction. If boundaries can’t be established due to financial problems faced by the university, at least there should be security staff at every few kilometers within the university premises.

Unchecked drug use: It is not uncommon to see both male and female students openly using marijuana and other drugs on campus. Even girls’ hostels aren’t immune to this problem, which is a serious point to be noted and investigated.

Hostel wardens’ inaction exacerbates the issue. It was said that yes, we have sent the report to the administration about using drugs by female students but in reality nothing has been done till date or the university administration has been slow to respond, further allowing this toxic culture to thrive.

I urge higher authorities to address these issues immediately:

– Implement harsh punishments for conflicts

– Establish moral and spiritual training

– Enhance security and boundary checks

– Address harassment and drug use

QAU should promote peace, unity, and cultural inclusivity. The administration of QAU needs to act promptly to resolve these concerns. This involves recruiting additional security staff on campus, installing CCTVs, and establishing an independent conflict resolution committee. Additionally, programmes that discourage substance usage, counselling services for impacted students, and programmes on diversity and inclusion might assist lessen these issues. QAU ought to investigate and update its regulations regarding ethnic councils and student organisations in order to avoid conflicts in the future.

