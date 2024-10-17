Diddy raped woman as ‘payback’ for suggesting he murdered Tupac: Lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs is being sued by a woman who claims he orchestrated her gang-rape as payback for suggesting he had something to do with Tupac’s 1996 murder.

In a new lawsuit obtained by Page Six, Ashley Parham recalled meeting Diddy’s friend in February 2018, who allegedly FaceTime’d the Bad Boy Records founder with her present. Parham took the opportunity to voice her thoughts to Diddy, who allegedly vowed she would “pay” for her remarks.

The suit alleges that a month later, on March 23, Parham was lured to a home by one of Combs’ friends, where the rapper had allegedly “set her up” to be raped. It was here, she claims, that Combs showed up unexpectedly and confronted her about their previous conversation.

The lawsuit goes on to detail a horrific ordeal for Parham, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by four men including Diddy.

Parham also claims that Diddy tried to pay her off after the incident, threatening her family and even showing her a livestream of her sister’s home as a scare tactic. She alleges that Diddy called his mother, Janice Combs, to try to convince Parham not to report the rape. Per the suit, Janice denied Parham’s accusations and even yelled at her.

Parham is now seeking $50 million in damages, accusing Diddy and his associates of orchestrating the assault.

Notably, the prime suspect in Tupac’s ongoing trial, Duane “Keefe D” Davis, recently claimed that Diddy ordered a $1 million hit on Tupac. Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Tupac’s stepbrother, Mopreme, also recently expressed his doubts over Diddy’s consistent denial of involvement, while Tupac’s family has reportedly launched a private investigation against Diddy.