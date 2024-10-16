King Charles takes major step against ‘threats of future’

King Charles has taken a big step to ensure the military continues to modernise to meet the ‘threats of the future’, as the Armed Forces help keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad.

The monarch, as head of the Armed Forces, has approved the Royal Army Medical Service name, which sees the British Army’s three healthcare corps are being amalgamated into the new corps.

This change brings together the Royal Army Medical Corps, Royal Army Dental Corps & Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps.

The amalgamation will ensure that the next generation of the Army will continue to be supported by a modern corps capable of delivering healthcare on exercises and operations at home and around the world. The underlying ethos of its founding corps will remain.

The military also confirmed on its official website, “the British Army’s three healthcare corps are being amalgamated into a new modern corps called The Royal Army Medical Service. The creation of the new corps demonstrates the government’s commitment to ensure the Army continues to modernise to meet the threats of the future, as the Armed Forces help keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad.”

This change is part of the Army’s Future Soldier programme.

This amalgamation has no impact on military or civilian workforce numbers.