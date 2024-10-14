Entertainment

Selena Gomez focuses on meaningful cause amid Oscar buzz

By Agencies

Selena Gomez has recently refocused on meaningful cause in the midst of Oscar buzz.

On October 13, the Only Murders in the Building actress took to Instagram and posted a video, expressing her gratitude to all her fans who attended the summit virtually, organized by Wondermind.

In the clip, Selena spilled key secret to successful journey in life as the singer and actress cited, “Maybe the journey is not about becoming anything… Maybe it’s about unbecoming everything that isn’t really you.”

“So that you can be who you are meant to be in the first place,” she mentioned.

Selena revealed, “This really struck home for me. I try to look at good things as well.”

While praising about the community, the songstress explained, “Why I always go back to community because you are who you surround yourself with. And I think it is very important for you to feel safe in whatever community build.”

“And it’s hard and I actually posted this quote yesterday because I needed to personally hear it, so I thought maybe someone else would want to hear it as well,” she added.

Captioning the post, Selena wrote, “Thanks so much to everyone who joined @officialwondermind’s Mental Fitness Summit.”

“I’m so grateful to be surrounded by such a wonderful and supportive community,” she stated.

Previous article
Naqvi assures Barrister Gohar of meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan
Next article
Dar urges PTI to delay protest, citing national interest during SCO summit
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI leader blasts govt over restrictions on Imran Khan ahead of...

PESHAWAR: Brother of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Chief Minister, Faisal Amin Gandapur, on Monday strongly condemned the government for its treatment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)...

China conducts military drills near Taiwan amid rising tensions over sovereignty remarks

Hailey Bieber vows to keep son Jack away from parents for this reason

Taylor Swift makes surprise cameo on Selena Gomez’s hit show

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.