Fifth UN peacekeeper wounded in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT: A United Nations peacekeeper was injured by gunfire in southern Lebanon, marking the fifth injury among UN personnel in the region over the past few days.

The incident occurred on Friday night at the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) headquarters in Naqoura, a southern coastal city near the Israeli-Lebanese border. UNIFIL has not determined the origin of the gunfire.

The peacekeeper underwent surgery and is in stable condition, according to a UNIFIL statement.

This latest injury follows a series of escalations between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group. Israeli troops recently launched a ground invasion in southern Lebanon as tensions continue to escalate.

Cross-border exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel have become increasingly frequent over the past year, with the most recent intensifications occurring in tandem with the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Hezbollah claims its actions are in solidarity with Palestinians, and its rocket attacks have increased since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict last October.

The growing violence has placed UN peacekeepers stationed in Lebanon at increasing risk.

Furthermore, Hezbollah announced on Sunday that its forces were engaged in fighting against Israeli troops attempting to attack the village of Ramiya in southern Lebanon while a third UN peacekeeper was reportedly wounded, highlighting the escalating regional violence.

UNIFIL, which has been operating in Lebanon since 1978 to maintain peace along the volatile border, consists of around 10,000 personnel from 50 countries.

Their mission is to patrol the area between the Litani River and the Blue Line, the UN-recognized border between Lebanon and Israel.

Earlier, on Thursday, two Indonesian peacekeepers were injured when an Israeli tank fired at an observation post, causing them to fall from the tower.

Ireland’s Chief of Defence, Lt Gen Seán Clancy, expressed concerns that the attack on the observation post appeared to be deliberate, given the precision required to target such a small structure.

In response to these incidents, the United Nations has called on all parties involved to respect the safety and security of its personnel.

A UNIFIL spokesperson reiterated the need for all combatants to avoid military activity near UN positions. Despite these risks, the peacekeeping mission has made a “unanimous decision” to remain in the region.

International condemnation of the violence continues to grow.

The leaders of France, Italy, and Spain have jointly condemned Israeli actions against UN personnel, describing them as unjustifiable and demanding their immediate cessation.

Lebanese health authorities have reported that Israeli airstrikes on villages near Beirut killed at least nine people, with more than 2,000 Lebanese casualties overall in the recent escalation.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has fired around 320 projectiles into northern Israel, some of which were intercepted by Israeli defense systems. Israeli civilians and foreign nationals have also been among the casualties.

With the conflict intensifying, the IDF has ordered the evacuation of 23 villages in southern Lebanon, warning of further military actions.

Despite rising tensions, UNIFIL remains committed to its mission, though the situation on the ground remains perilous for peacekeepers and civilians alike.