World

Prince Harry reveals Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘main issue’ at his wedding

By Web Desk

Prince Harry’s 2023 memoir Spare shed new light on the growing tensions within the royal family, particularly during his wedding to Meghan Markle. One incident Harry recalled from his big day involved Prince William and Kate Middleton’s discomfort with the seating arrangement at the reception. In his memoir, Harry explained that while he and Meghan followed the American tradition of seating couples together, William and Kate preferred the traditional British style, where spouses are seated apart.

Harry recounted a conversation at Kensington Palace in June 2018, shortly after the wedding, where he and Meghan expressed their displeasure at William and Kate’s decision to switch their place cards. “We weren’t too pleased when Willy and Kate changed seats at our wedding,” he wrote. “Their table was the only one where spouses were apart.” When confronted, William and Kate insisted it wasn’t their doing, claiming someone else had made the changes. They also brought up Harry and Meghan allegedly doing the same at Pippa Middleton’s wedding, a claim Harry denied.

This incident is just one example of the growing rift between the two couples, once dubbed the ‘Fab Four.’ In Spare, Harry also noted that tensions began brewing before his wedding, with rumors circulating that William believed Harry was rushing into his marriage with Meghan. This tension, combined with Meghan’s struggles to adjust to royal life, reportedly caused a breakdown in their relationships.

Since their departure from senior royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan have distanced themselves from the royal family. In 2021, Harry described his relationship with William as “space” but emphasized their deep bond from shared experiences. Despite the ongoing strain, Harry and Meghan recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, marking another chapter in their journey apart from the monarchy.
Previous article
Ex-Playboy model claims Justin Timberlake cheated on Cameron Diaz with her
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Zardari, Putin vow to boost bilateral ties on Ashgabat huddle sidelines

ASHGABAT: President Asif Ali Zardari and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday emphasised further strengthening of bilateral relationship between the two countries. The development...

Govt, opposition working on ‘joint draft’ of proposed constitutional amendments

ECP announces bye-election for PP-139 Sheikhupura-IV on Dec 5

PM Shehbaz raises salaries of Islamabad Police

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.