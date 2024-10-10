Cassie’s NDA won’t stop her from testifying at Diddy’s trial, says legal expert

Cassie Ventura, the ex-girlfriend of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, may still be called to testify as a key witness in his upcoming trial despite having reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), according to legal experts. The lawsuit she filed against Diddy in November 2023, which was later settled, sparked criminal charges including racketeering and sex trafficking against the rapper, resulting in his indictment in New York.

Video of Diddy assault on Cassie (Warning: Graphic):

Attorney Lou Shapiro explained on The Trial of Diddy podcast that while Cassie may have agreed to an NDA as part of the settlement, it doesn’t prevent her from being subpoenaed in a criminal case. He clarified that government prosecutors, such as the Southern District of New York, can override the NDA if they subpoena her to testify.

In her lawsuit, Cassie accused Diddy of brutally abusing her for over a decade, including forcing her to take drugs, beating her, and coercing her into sexual acts with others while he watched. The suit contributed to a wave of similar allegations, particularly after a change in New York law allowed survivors to revive long-expired sexual assault claims.

The case against Diddy has intensified with the release of disturbing footage from 2016 showing Diddy physically assaulting Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway. Shapiro suggested that this video could play a critical role in the trial, possibly strengthening the prosecution’s case against him.

The lawsuit and criminal charges have had a significant impact on Diddy’s media empire, and he now faces the potential of spending decades in prison.