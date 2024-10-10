Entertainment

Prince William makes shocking admission about royal kids

By Agencies

Prince William has finally admitted that his and Kate Middleton’s children fight on one big thing.

Future King William made this interesting revelation when he attended an event at BAFTA headquarters on Piccadilly on Wednesday. During the event, William also spoke with students from the National Film and TV School (NFTS).

In conversation with Erik Scott, an NFTS student, the father-of-three admitted that his three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – are “always wrestling over the remote” at home.

At the event, William also spoke about the importance of “young people from all backgrounds” being able to “see themselves reflected on screen.”

In his speech, the Prince said: “Opening the door to the creative industries to as many young and talented individuals as possible also includes working to ensure that young people are exposed to as wide a variety of voices and narratives as possible, as early as possible.”

The event was graced by William and some celebrities including, Stephen Merchant, Andy Serkis, Celia Imrie, and film director Paul Greengrass.

The celebrities are donors to Prince William BAFTA Bursary fund, which  reportedly provides grants of up to £2,000 to help young people from underrepresented groups advance their careers in film, games, or television.

