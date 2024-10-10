Taylor Swift receives privilege Prince Harry was denied several times

Prince Harry, who has been in long-running fight with the UK Home Office over his security detail, received a brutal snub as Taylor Swift gets thrown into the mix.

Reports emerged earlier this week that the 14-time Grammy winner was granted a privilege that the Duke of Sussex has been battling to get ever since his security was downgraded in 2020, after stepping down from his senior royal position.

A report by DailyMail suggest that the “reluctant” Metropolitan Police was pressed by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and London Mayor Sadiq Khan to ensure the popstar received the taxpayer-funded blue-light convoy to her Wembley gigs in August.

The service is reserved for top politicians and royalty only but Swift was allegedly granted an exception, following a foiled terror attack in Vienna, Austria.

A former officer of the MET, John O’ Connor told the outlet that the police should be independent in its decision making.

“The Met is unable to provide security for Prince Harry but he must be in at least as much danger as Taylor Swift,” he said.

Meanwhile, a MET spokesperson said, “The Met is operationally independent. Our decision-making is based on a thorough assessment of threat, risk and harm and circumstances of each case.”

Commenting on the matter, Daily Mail’s Diary Editor, Richard Eden pointed out that “Taylor Swift achieves what #PrinceHarry failed to do….”

The report comes just six months following Prince Harry’s loss against the High Court challenge against the Home Office after losing his right to police protection.