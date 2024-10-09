Hailey Bieber’s subtle message with Justin Bieber sparks controversy over his relationship with Diddy

“Mood,” she captioned the image on her Instagram Story on Monday.

At the time, Justin, who was shirtless and sporting striped swim trunks, told the press to “f–k off, mate,” before raising his middle fingers while standing on Makepeace Island, which he had rented from Sir Richard Branson for his stay.

A video obtained by the Daily Mail also captured him shouting at photographers, “F–k you! What’s wrong with you?”

Recently, Justin’s past association with Combs, 54, has come under scrutiny as allegations against the Bad Boy Records founder surfaced.

Several “creepy” videos have re-emerged showing a young Justin spending time with Combs, including one where the “Act Bad” artist hinted at the wild plans he and a teenage Justin had for the day.

“Where we hanging out and what we doing, we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream,” Combs said in the footage.

The hip-hop mogul also mentioned that Justin had signed to a record label co-owned by Usher, over whom Combs had “legal guardianship” when he produced Usher’s self-titled debut album, which came out in 1994 when Usher was only 16.

“I don’t have legal guardianship of [Justin], but for the next 48 hours, he’s with me,” Combs explained.

“We gonna go full buck, full crazy.”

Justin added, “Going crazy.”

In another old clip, Combs advised the “Baby” singer not to disclose their activities in public.

“He knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television,” Combs said during a 2011 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”