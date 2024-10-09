Entertainment

King Charles takes major decision to protect Buckingham Palace

By Agencies

King Charles has taken serious measures to protect the historic building of Buckingham Palace for the future generation.

On October 8, a video was released on the official social media handle of the royal family, detailing the important work of the Palace’s basement cabling which will protect it from fire and floods.

It has been shared that 25,000 metres of new electrical cables are being pulled into the basement at Buckingham Palace, weighing around 68 tons and equivalent to 12 elephants.

Moreover, the decision to replace ageing cables with new ones was made to protect the iconic building of the Palace from the risk of fire and make it fit for future generations.

The statement alongside the video reads, “The Reservicing Programme has been continuing work in the Basement of Buckingham Palace, replacing old electrical cabling with brand new cables under the floors and throughout the historic building.”

“It is just one part of an extensive ten year programme to protect this globally iconic building from a devastating fire or flood.”

Notably, the monarch’s important message came amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

