PPP pushes for federal constitutional court in landmark reform effort

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leadership, including Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Naveed Qamar, and Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, held consultations on Tuesday to discuss the party’s position on establishing a Federal Constitutional Court, a key reform outlined in the 2006 Charter of Democracy.

The proposal seeks to create a court ensuring equal provincial representation and jurisdiction under Article 184 of the Constitution.

During a meeting with Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, President of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), Senator Rehman and MNA Qamar expressed the PPP’s commitment to establishing a dedicated court for constitutional matters.

They highlighted that this reform, originally envisioned by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, aims to prevent the judiciary from being exploited for political purposes. The discussions reflect Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s commitment to the 2006 Charter of Democracy.

The PPP leaders reaffirmed their opposition to person-specific legislation and emphasized that the party is fulfilling a long-standing demand of the Pakistan Bar Council and the legal community. “The PPP stands by this initiative to advance judicial reforms that respect provincial autonomy,” said Rehman.

Later, Senator Rehman and Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari met with Haris Khalique, Secretary General of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

Also present were senior members of the Women’s Action Forum (WAF), including Nasreen Azhar and Khushal Khattak.

Rehman underscored the importance of consensus-building and inclusive consultations with all stakeholders, remarking that the PPP aims to establish the Federal Constitutional Court with broad-based support, akin to the process that led to the 18th Amendment.