Saudi Crown Prince assures public, cabinet of King Salman’s health

MAKKAH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered reassurances about the health of King Salman during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, state media reported.

The royal court said on Sunday the 88-year-old monarch would undergo medical tests for a lung inflammation.

“The crown prince reassures everyone of the health of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques (the king)…praying to God Almighty to bless him with a speedy recovery and to grant him good and sound health,” the state news agency (SPA) said on X.

King Salman was also hospitalised in May 2022, when he went in for a colonoscopy and stayed for just over a week for other tests and “some time to rest”, the official Saudi Press Agency reported at the time.

He was also admitted to hospital in March 2022 to undergo what state media described as “successful medical tests” and to change the battery of his pacemaker.And in 2020 he underwent surgery to remove his gall bladder.