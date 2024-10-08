Meghan Markle rewears controversial red dress in bold appearance at LA gala

In a bold fashion move, Meghan Markle turned heads at the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala by recycling a striking red dress she previously wore in 2021. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, attended the event solo, wearing the same Carolina Herrera gown with a plunging neckline that first made headlines during a veterans’ event three years ago. This time, however, the gown’s dramatic detachable overskirt was missing, along with Prince Harry, who was absent from the event.

Markle’s choice of attire sparked both admiration and mild criticism. While some lauded her for recycling the stylish red dress, others questioned the appropriateness of the bold outfit for the occasion. In contrast, at the 2021 event, both Meghan and Harry had accessorized with red poppies, symbolizing remembrance of military members who died in war.

At the gala, Markle took the opportunity to praise the hospital’s work, calling it “the best place in the world” for children’s care. She highlighted the incredible dedication of the staff and emphasized the importance of providing high-quality care to families who couldn’t otherwise afford it, stating she was “happy to be here to support.”

The attention-grabbing dress once again drew comparisons to her earlier controversial fashion choices. Some pointed to her recent visit to Nigeria, where First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu indirectly criticized provocative American fashion trends, calling for a return to modesty. While Tinubu didn’t mention Markle by name, her comments followed Markle’s visit and highlighted the cultural clash sparked by the Duchess’s appearance.

Before her October 5 appearance, Markle had been lying low in Montecito, California, spending time with her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while Harry has made solo trips to various events. Their separate activities have only fueled ongoing rumors about their marriage.

Markle’s bold return to the spotlight, especially with such a symbolic outfit, signals her continued influence and individuality, regardless of public opinion.