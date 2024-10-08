World

Diddy’s legal troubles deepen as attorney claims existence of sex tapes with celebrities

By Web Desk
Picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs wearing a grey suit at an event
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Daniel Zuchnik

Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, as he faces serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. His attempts to secure bail have been repeatedly denied, and disturbing details about his so-called “freak off” parties have resurfaced, implicating various A-list celebrities as attendees. Now, a new report suggests that three sex tapes involving Diddy and other major stars may exist.

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, an attorney who previously represented a victim in a sex trafficking lawsuit against Combs, disclosed during a segment on NewsNation’s Banfield that she has been informed of the existence of these tapes. “The individuals who contacted me purported to have three different tapes with three different celebrities, including Diddy,” she stated, adding that one tape reportedly features a different celebrity in a compromising situation. Mitchell-Kidd did not confirm the existence of the tapes but emphasized that she was told they are in possession of individuals who “own this treasure trove of videos.”

Mitchell-Kidd represents former model Adria English, who filed a lawsuit in July alleging that Diddy forced sexual intercourse upon her, along with claims involving jeweler Jacob Arabov. She noted that her legal team is now facing “irreconcilable differences” with English and has attempted to withdraw from the case.

Additionally, a Department of Homeland Security official has allegedly corroborated some of Mitchell-Kidd’s claims, indicating that Diddy is featured in multiple sex recordings, though the official refrained from revealing any identities. “There are recognizable names,” the official told the New York Post. This information emerged following a raid on Diddy’s Miami residence earlier this year, where law enforcement suspected the rapper recorded sexual encounters in specially designed rooms.

Mitchell-Kidd further asserted that Combs appears in one of the tapes alongside a celebrity who is “more high-profile than Combs” and confirmed that the footage is authentic and identifiable.

In response, Combs’ legal team has strongly denied any knowledge of such tapes, accusing Mitchell-Kidd of seeking publicity. As these allegations unfold, Combs faces mounting legal pressure, with attorney Tony Buzbee revealing that 120 individuals plan to file lawsuits against him.

