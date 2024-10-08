Diddy’s legal troubles deepen as attorney claims existence of sex tapes with celebrities

🚨Breaking News🚨— Kevin (@VapingHistorian) September 30, 2024
Attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd claims she has seen clips from a "Freak Off" that contain pornographic images of somebody "more high profile" than Diddy and that this person doesn't realize that they are being video taped. #BreakingNews #DIDDY #Freakoffs… pic.twitter.com/GF2B9A97uC
Additionally, a Department of Homeland Security official has allegedly corroborated some of Mitchell-Kidd’s claims, indicating that Diddy is featured in multiple sex recordings, though the official refrained from revealing any identities. “There are recognizable names,” the official told the New York Post. This information emerged following a raid on Diddy’s Miami residence earlier this year, where law enforcement suspected the rapper recorded sexual encounters in specially designed rooms.
Mitchell-Kidd further asserted that Combs appears in one of the tapes alongside a celebrity who is “more high-profile than Combs” and confirmed that the footage is authentic and identifiable.
In response, Combs’ legal team has strongly denied any knowledge of such tapes, accusing Mitchell-Kidd of seeking publicity. As these allegations unfold, Combs faces mounting legal pressure, with attorney Tony Buzbee revealing that 120 individuals plan to file lawsuits against him.