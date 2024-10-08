World

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle divorce rumors growing as they live apart, sources claim

Prince Harry sits with wife Meghan Markle during an interview for their Netflix series
Rumors of marital troubles between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are intensifying as reports suggest the couple is now living separate lives. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot in 2018 and have two children together, have been each other’s pillars of support since stepping down from royal duties in 2020. However, recent signs indicate growing strain in their relationship.

A source revealed to Radar Online that Harry and Meghan have been drifting apart for some time. Harry’s recent 40th birthday, which he spent on a hiking trip with friends instead of with Meghan, added fuel to the speculation. The source claimed, “Harry and Meghan are going to live separate lives and have a blueprint for doing so.” The insider further shared that Harry has been missing his old life in the UK, including his close friendships and the comfort of royal family life, which has put pressure on their marriage.

Additionally, Harry’s dissatisfaction with their ventures in Hollywood, such as their Netflix and Spotify deals, has reportedly caused frustration. He’s now spending more time traveling solo, recently attending ten events without Meghan, including trips to New York, London, and Lesotho.

Speculation is growing on social media, with some suggesting the couple’s separation may only be professional. One user on X wrote, “It’s not about them actually separating, it’s just that they won’t be working together anymore.” Still, concerns remain about the future of their relationship, especially as Harry’s solo pursuits continue.

Earlier in the year, royal author Tom Quinn also hinted at potential strains in their relationship. He noted that recent public displays of affection between the two seemed forced, with Harry appearing uncomfortable and Meghan’s behavior drawing comparisons to her acting days on Suits.

While the couple has yet to comment on the rumors, the apparent distance between them has caught the public’s attention, raising questions about the future of their marriage.

