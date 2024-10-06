Prince Andrew faces eviction threat over Royal Lodge amid Eugenie, Beatrice efforts

Prince Andrew has been given a new ultimatum regarding his residence at Royal Lodge, as his daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, are reportedly making efforts to repair relations between him and King Charles.

According to a report by the Daily Express, via the Mirror, the Duke of York has been informed that he must find £2 million for urgent repairs to Royal Lodge or face eviction. Insiders revealed that Andrew has been asked to provide proof of his financial ability to carry out the necessary renovations.

“If he fails to secure the funds by the end of the year, formal discussions with the Crown Estate will be initiated to decide the next steps,” the source explained.

This ultimatum marks the closest Andrew has come to losing his residence since stepping down from royal duties two years ago. Despite holding a lease on the £30 million estate until 2078, the financial demands for its upkeep have intensified pressure on the prince.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are reportedly advocating for peace within the royal family. They are said to have approached King Charles, urging him to reconcile with their father.

An insider from In Touch Weekly shared, “The princesses have spoken with their uncle, asking him to forgive Andrew and for the brothers to rebuild their relationship. However, it’s unclear whether their efforts have had any impact.”

The ultimatum adds another layer of uncertainty to Andrew’s future, while his daughters continue to push for a family resolution.