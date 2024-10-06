Meghan Markle fears Prince Harry will follow in King Charles’ footsteps and ‘leave her for another’

Meghan Markle is reportedly becoming increasingly concerned that her husband, Prince Harry, may follow the path of his father, King Charles, and leave her for another woman.

These concerns have surfaced as Prince Harry has been spotted attending various public events without Meghan by his side.

An insider close to the Sussexes revealed that Meghan is feeling increasingly uneasy about Prince Harry’s solo engagements. He recently attended a charity event in New York hosted by Kevin Costner, the WellChild Awards in the UK, and even celebrated his 40th birthday with friends, all without his wife accompanying him.

According to the source, these instances have left Meghan feeling isolated, sparking comparisons in her mind between her relationship with Harry and the troubled marriage between Princess Diana and King Charles. The insider explained that Meghan is “naturally drawing parallels” with how Diana felt abandoned when Charles left her for another woman.

Royal expert Tom Bower echoed these sentiments, noting that Harry confided in a friend while in London that Meghan has been connecting with the spirit of Diana. He added that Meghan believes Diana is “fully supporting” their choices and relationship.

Markle’s growing concerns reflect a deepening fear of history repeating itself, as Prince Harry’s increasing independence raises questions about the future of their marriage.