Federal government officially bans Pashtun Tahafuz Movement

By News Desk

The federal government has officially banned the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), according to a notification released by the Ministry of Interior.

The PTM, which was established in 2018, has garnered support primarily from Pashtun community. The movement has been active in raising concerns about issues affecting the Pashtun people, including alleged human rights violations.

This ban marks a significant move by the government, as PTM has been vocal in its criticism of certain state policies, particularly in conflict-affected areas. Further details on the reasons for the ban were not immediately available in the notification.

