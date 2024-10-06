Prince William steps in on Prince Andrew’s future as King Charles hesitates

Prince William is reportedly prepared to take decisive action regarding Prince Andrew’s future, as King Charles hesitates to make a final decision.

The Duke of York, who was stripped of his royal titles and patronages in 2019 following allegations of sexual assault and his controversial ties with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is now entangled in a dispute over his 30-room Royal Lodge mansion. King Charles is said to be losing patience with his brother, but has been reluctant to take a harsh stance.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie revealed that it was William who initiated the process of curtailing Andrew’s role after his disastrous Newsnight interview. In his book, Scobie explained that William recognized the damage the situation was causing to the monarchy’s reputation. The prospect of an out-of-court settlement, involving funds from the royal family’s private wealth, only added to the concern.

Despite being the late Queen Elizabeth’s favorite son, Andrew’s behavior was met with disapproval from King Charles. However, Charles hesitated to take the lead in disciplining his younger brother, leaving William to push for the Queen to take action. While both Charles and William were in agreement over the need to address Andrew’s missteps, it was William who played a key role in prompting the Queen to step in.

Now, palace insiders reveal that King Charles has given Prince Andrew two choices: either he funds his own lifestyle, including repairs to Royal Lodge and his personal security, or he moves into Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan. Additionally, Charles has declined to renew Andrew’s security contracts, which he was previously funding.

As the royal family faces these internal tensions, the next steps for Prince Andrew remain unclear, with his options becoming increasingly limited.