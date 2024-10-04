Real Estate marketing

Opinion

This is with reference to the report ‘20 brands issued notices for deceptive discount ads’ published in Dawn. While one really appreciates government departments actually working in our country, I do have a suggestion for the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).

Deceptive marketing or discounts in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) markets are common, but at least the investment of the consumer is probably in hundreds of rupees, or maximum Rs1,000 to Rs2,000, not much in monetary value.

I wonder how the housing as well as building/real estate billboards/ads get away by showing beautiful skylines of Singapore and other developed countries in their marketing campaigns where the investment of the consumer is much, much more than routine household/personal products. We are talking about millions of rupees.

Why does CCP not ban misleading advertisements by the real estate sector? Every other billboard in the country is of a real estate project, and far from reality.

May I also take this opportunity to remind the CCP chairman to re-open my complaint against certain beverage companies, which are paying millions to major outlets and restaurants for selling only their particular brand of beverage, thus depriving the customers of their right of choice.

Is this not a classic example against the very sprit of open market competition?

ISPHANYAR M. BHANDARA

RAWALPINDI

