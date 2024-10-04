Small changes, stronger hearts

The World Heart Day observed recently (Sept 29) was once again an occasion to acknowledge the importance of cardiac health, and to encourage people to make informed choices that positively impact their wellbeing. The heart is the engine that powers life, consistently pumping blood to nourish our bodies. However, heart diseases continue to threaten millions of people.

According to a report released by the World Health Organisation (WHO), approximately 17.9 million deaths occur globally due to these conditions. Contributing factors include unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, smoking and stress. Fortunately, most heart-related issues can be prevented through lifestyle changes.

Individuals in underdeveloped countries face a higher risk due to limited access to healthy foods and opportunities for physical activity.

Moreover, heart diseases are increasingly affecting younger generations, once thought to primarily impact the elderly.

Adopting a heart-healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds provides essential nutrients that support heart function and combat inflammation.

Additionally, incorporating fibre-rich whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats can lower cholesterol, regulate blood pressure, and aid in weight management. These are crucial factors in any effort to minimise the risk of heart disease.

However, diet alone is insufficient. Regular physical activity is essential for maintaining cardiovascular health. Engaging in at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise, such as brisk walking, cycling or swimming, can strengthen the heart, enhance circulation and alleviate stress.

The World Heart Day year after year is aimed at encouraging us to acknowledge the significance of cardiac health.

Every small change matters, and by prioritising heart health, we can reduce the risk of heart disease for ourselves and our future generations. Together, we should all work actively to advocate a healthier world one heartbeat at a time.

KHANSA AMIR

KARACHI