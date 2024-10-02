Six key BLA terrorists eliminated in joint Harnai operation

RAWALPINDI: Six key terrorists belonged to the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) were eliminated in jointed operation carried out by the security forces in Balochistan’s Harnai district on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out based on intelligence report, targeted BLA hideouts, delivering a significant blow to the terrorist group, according to a statement by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

The operation was conducted following a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the province’s northeastern district of Harnai. It is to be noted that the forces had targeted BLA hideouts in the area on September 12.

The operation led to the elimination of six high-ranking BLA militants, including Shafu Smalani alias Tadeen, Sarimad Khan alias Dasteen, Muhammad Gul Mari alias Wahid Baloch, Ghulam Qadir Mari alias Anjir Baloch, Ubaid Baloch alias Fida, and Taj Muhammad alias Babel. All six were involved in direct attacks on security forces and civilians, the statement added.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the security forces for the conducting a successful intelligence-based operation against the outlawed BLA in Harnai.

“The security forces brought the terrorists to a terrible end by taking timely action. [We] salute the bravery of the security forces,” said Naqvi.

The interior minister added that the nation is proud of the professional skills of the brave security forces.

“Terrorists and facilitators are the burden of the earth and with the support of the nation we will wipe the terrorists out of it,” he said, sharing the government’s resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country.

He maintained that the entire nation is with the security forces to crush the terrorists. “Will go to the last extent for peace in Balochistan.”

The security development was reported as Pakistan continues to witness a spike in terror-related incidents with most attacks reported in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.