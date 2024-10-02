Gandhi accuses Modi of favoring Adani and Ambani, destroying India’s employment system

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi, Indian Leader of Opposition throwing fresh salvo on Indian Premier Narendra Modi-led government, saying that Modi has helped Adani and Ambani to destroy employment system of India and then they attacked the constitution together.

Rahul Gandhi taking a swipe at PM Modi, accused Indian premier “creating a structure” that enables only a few to spend thousands of crores on lavish weddings.

Gandhi, while comparing Ambani’s youngest son’s recent wedding and a farmer’s average financial standing in the country, said Ambani spent millions on the wedding while a farmer can only organize a wedding after being “drowned in debt”.

“Have you seen Ambani wedding? Ambani spent crores on the wedding. Whose money is this? It is your money…. You take bank loans to marry your children but Narendra Modi ji has made such a structure under which the selected 25 people can spend crores on weddings, but a farmer can organize a wedding only after drowning in debt. If this is not an attack on the Constitution, then what is?”

Addressing a public rally in Bahadurgarh at poll-bound Haryana, the congress leader said when PM Modi waived off loans worth billions of rupees of billionaires and does not waive the loan of farmers, students then they are attacking the Constitution.”

This is not the first time when Gandhi criticized PM Modi for allegedly helping what the Congress scion says “industrialist friends through favorable policies”.

In the last parliament session, Gandhi claimed that Adani and Ambani had a monopoly over all the money in India. “Two industrialists are controlling the country… If I cannot take their names in the House, then I will have to say something, I will just say A1 and A2,” Gandhi said.