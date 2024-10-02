Nawaz and Maryam launch Rs700bn housing project, distribute cheques

ISLAMABAD: President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif distributed cheques at the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” housing loan program ceremony at the Expo Centre on Wednesday.

Cheques were given to beneficiaries who were declared eligible for the scheme.

A documentary outlining the housing loan project was presented at the event. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif thanked Nawaz Sharif for attending the ceremony and acknowledged his role in the initiative.

She stated that the vision behind the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program belonged to Nawaz Sharif and emphasized the importance of his involvement in all key development projects.

“The idea of Pakistan’s development started with Nawaz Sharif in the 1980s, and the housing scheme is part of that vision,” she said. Maryam further explained that Nawaz Sharif regularly follows up on the program’s progress and advises her to focus on serving the people.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the first installment of loans was being issued just one and a half months after the project was launched. She said the program, worth Rs. 700 billion, aims to construct 500,000 houses over the next five years. Five lakh applications were received, and the government decided to approve loans for all applicants.

She added that loans would be provided to landowners with plots ranging from one to five marlas in cities and one to ten marlas in rural areas. The conditions for obtaining a loan were eased, requiring only identity cards and property ownership documents. The loan repayment installment has been capped at Rs. 14,000 per month with zero interest, with beneficiaries expected to repay the loan in nine years.

“We are committed to ensuring that the people benefit from this program without any financial burden. The loans will be transparent, with no hidden charges,” she said, adding that the first loan installment is due after a three-month grace period.

Maryam also addressed other aspects of the scheme, including standardized house designs and the potential to increase the number of loans as the program progresses. She expressed confidence in the public’s ability to repay the loans, stating that no collateral would be required.

The Chief Minister took the opportunity to criticize those engaged in destructive activities, saying that some individuals are focused on causing unrest rather than contributing to national progress. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to moving forward with development projects despite these challenges.

“We are working day and night for the people’s welfare, but unfortunately, there are those who are trying to create chaos. We will not allow this to disrupt our efforts,” she said.

In attendance at the ceremony were Senator Pervez Rashid, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, and other government officials and ministers, including MNA Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar and Provincial Ministers Faisal Khokhar, Zeeshan Rafique, and Bilal Yasin.