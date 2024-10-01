Corporate exploitation

The modern world is said to be predominantly ruled by multinational corporations (MNCs) as they continue to optimise their commercial pursuits across the globe. With economic strength being the driving force of a state’s projection of power in the international arena, capitalism has dived in as the most prevalent economic system since the Industrial Revolution.

Truly, the concept of private ownership has led to the establishment of massive business empires. They are owned by the high and mighty, but are primarily run by workers belonging to the middle and lower classes.

These workers are the ones chasing the conventional dream of a happy life of which financial standing is the key cornerstone. In their pursuit of a stable life and lifestyle, these individuals have to put up with monstrous exploitation of their potential, talent, time and energy.

Unfortunately, it is not uncommon to see people working under rather terrible conditions to merely earn a living.

The job market, driven by corporate greed, has truly modernised slavery that was otherwise abolished in the modern world. Capitalism has enslaved the working class by limiting its freedom through unfair wages and excessive work pressure. It is surely a vicious trap.

For instance, a recent report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) highlighted the global disparity between workers’ productivity and wages. In recent times, the standard work hours have been extended to 10-15 hours per day. This is criminal.

Discussing the horrible impact of capitalist society on individual freedom, Friedrich Nietzsche had once remarked that any individual who works more than eight hours a day “is not a free man; he is a slave to his labour”.

The modern society has, indeed, created a new form of slavery under which the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. This is a harsh reality.

FATIMA FAIZ

KARACHI