Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah acquitted in Nooriabad power project case

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, along with other accused, has been acquitted by an accountability court in the Nooriabad Power Project reference, providing a major relief for the CM.

The court, led by accountability judge Nasir Javed Rana, accepted an application filed by the Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to withdraw the reference.

Murad Ali Shah, alongside all other accused, was acquitted of the charges brought against them in the reference. Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi represented the chief minister during the proceedings.

Earlier, Murad Ali Shah had challenged the reference, seeking his acquittal. He argued that the provincial government had approved the project, and therefore, a case of abuse of authority could not be brought against him.

The chief minister had been facing allegations of misusing his power in the disbursement of funds for energy-related projects in Sindh. NAB had claimed that public funds worth billions were embezzled in connection with the Nooriabad Power Company and the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company.

Murad Ali Shah was one of 17 individuals named in the graft reference filed by NAB.