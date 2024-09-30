Imran Khan unveils schedule of ‘pro-judiciary’ protests

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has announced a series of protests in support of the judiciary, beginning in Mianwali, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur on October 2.

Addressing his supporters through a statement issued from Adiala Jail on Monday, Khan said, “We will protest at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on October 5, and on October 4, Friday, we will gather at D-Chowk [in Islamabad].”

Khan warned of attempts to “crush PTI” through the so-called “London Plan,” adding that his arrest was part of the broader scheme. “They want to break me in jail, but I am not afraid, and neither should the people be,” he remarked.

He emphasised that PTI’s protests would remain peaceful, stating, “We have always protested peacefully, but this system has failed to protect us.”

Khan also highlighted the treatment of women within the party, mentioning, “Our women are languishing in jails. An 80-year-old woman was charged, yet no one cared.”

Khan voiced support for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who has led a march towards Islamabad, stating that Gandapur “awakened the province’s people” and echoed his call for revolution. “Ali Amin was right; revolution will come, and our message has reached the public,” Khan added.

The PTI leader reiterated his party’s commitment to defending the judiciary and continuing their “struggle for freedom.” He also mentioned his wife Bushra Bibi, who has been imprisoned for several months, accusing the government of trying to weaken him through arrests.

Meanwhile, the federal government has decided to file sedition charges against PTI leaders over speeches made at a rally in Sangjani, Islamabad on September 8.

According to sources, the law ministry will invoke Section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which allows for sedition charges without the need for arrest warrants.

The federal prosecutor general and the law ministry have both approved the charges, with the matter now awaiting cabinet approval before formal charges are filed against PTI leadership.