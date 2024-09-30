Jennifer Garner spends time with son amid Ben Affleck divorce drama

Jennifer Garner was spotted out and about with her son Samuel just days after her ex-husband Ben Affleck took their child Seraphina on a shopping trip for Halloween costumes. Garner, who shares three children with Affleck, enjoyed a relaxed grocery run with her youngest on Sunday.

The 13 Going on 30 star was all smiles as she loaded groceries into her car with Samuel. Dressed casually yet chic, the 52-year-old actress wore light blue jeans, a black-and-white striped shirt, a black cardigan, and sneakers. Meanwhile, 12-year-old Samuel opted for a comfortable look, wearing a graphic T-shirt paired with plaid trousers.

Garner, known for her role in Elektra, completed her laid-back ensemble with a messy ponytail, sunglasses, and dangling pearl earrings. She was also seen carrying a loaf of bread under her arm, with her keys and other essentials in hand as she spent quality time with Samuel.

The former couple, who were married for a decade before finalizing their divorce in 2018, share three children: Samuel, 18-year-old Violet, currently attending Yale University, and 15-year-old Seraphina, now going by the name Fin.

Meanwhile, Affleck, currently in the midst of divorce proceedings with Jennifer Lopez, was recently seen shopping for Halloween costumes with Seraphina (Fin). The Gone Girl actor made a rare public appearance with his child as they prepared for the upcoming spooky season.

Despite their past, Garner has been supportive of Affleck as he works through his ongoing divorce, and the two maintain a cordial relationship while co-parenting their children.