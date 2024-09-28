Hezbollah fires 65 rockets at Israel after Hassan Nasrallah’s martyrdom in Beirut

BEIRUT: Hezbollah launched approximately 65 rockets towards Israel on Friday night, just hours after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a significant airstrike in Beirut. The attack is believed to have targeted and killed the Hezbollah leader.

Around 10 p.m., a barrage of 30 rockets hit the northern city of Safed, the IDF confirmed. Local authorities reported that two rockets caused notable damage, injuring a 68-year-old woman. She sustained trauma from the blast and was evacuated to Ziv Hospital, medics from Magen David Adom said as reported in Times of Israel website.

One of the rockets directly hit a house in Safed, causing a fire, though no injuries were reported as the residents had evacuated earlier. Firefighters were seen in social media footage working to control the blaze.

In response to the rocket fire from Lebanon, IDF fighter jets struck several Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and deeper into the country on Friday night. The strikes hit rocket launchers aimed at Israel and weapons depots, according to the IDF. This marks a new offensive aimed at allowing displaced northern Israeli residents to return home after nearly a year of rocket attacks, which started following the October 7 Hamas assault in the south.

Earlier on Friday, Hezbollah fired multiple rocket salvos at northern Israel, wounding a 25-year-old man in Tiberias from shrapnel. Two others were injured while running for shelter during sirens. In Haifa, several rockets were intercepted, with others landing in open areas and the sea. No injuries were reported, although shrapnel was found in the city.

Additionally, the IDF said it had downed four drones launched from Lebanon near the coastal town of Rosh Hanikra. The Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq also claimed to have launched drones and cruise missiles at Israel, but the military did not confirm any projectiles reaching Israel from Iraq.

Since October 8, Hezbollah forces have consistently targeted Israeli communities and military posts near the border, in support of Gaza amid the ongoing war. The clashes have resulted in 26 civilian deaths in Israel, along with 22 IDF soldiers and reservists. There have also been attacks from Syria, though no injuries have been reported.