Ben Affleck expects major payout for enduring Jennifer Lopez’s ‘drama’ amid divorce: Source

Amid the ongoing divorce between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, new reports suggest that financial tensions are escalating. According to sources, Lopez is reportedly overspending while Affleck finds solace in returning to old habits as a way of coping with the split.

An insider told In Touch Weekly that Lopez is facing the reality of potentially having to pay Affleck half of what she earned during their marriage, a situation that is said to be frustrating for the singer. “It’s become very clear now that there’s no avoiding the payout to Ben, which obviously doesn’t sit well with her,” the source revealed.

Rather than settling quickly, Lopez has reportedly decided to prolong the legal battle. According to the insider, she’s willing to spend more on legal fees than to hand over the money to Affleck. “She’d rather give the money to lawyers than Ben, so she’s instructed her team to drag things out as much as possible, regardless of the costs,” the source explained.

On Affleck’s side, the Gone Girl actor is reportedly trying to downplay the financial aspect of the divorce but acknowledges that the potential payout represents a significant sum. The source added that Affleck believes he’s entitled to the money, feeling that he “deserves every dime” for putting up with what he views as Lopez’s ongoing drama during their marriage.

With both sides reportedly digging in their heels, the financial settlement remains a contentious issue as the divorce proceedings continue.