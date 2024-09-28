King Charles leads heartfelt tributes to ‘national treasure’ Dame Maggie Smith, dead at 89

Dame Maggie Smith, the iconic actress whose illustrious career spanned decades, has passed away at the age of 89. Her career began at 18 when she took the stage in Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, and she rose to international fame with her Oscar-winning performance in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.

King Charles paid tribute to Dame Maggie, expressing his and Queen Camilla’s sadness over her death. In a heartfelt message, he said, “As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances and her warmth and wit that shone through both on and off the stage.”

Hugh Bonneville, her co-star in Downton Abbey, called her a “true legend of her generation,” praising her sharp wit and remarkable talent. Dan Stevens, who also starred alongside Dame Maggie in Downton Abbey, echoed the sentiments, describing her as “truly one of the greats” in an emotional tribute on Instagram.

Dame Maggie’s remarkable body of work and undeniable presence on stage and screen have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment.

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have shared fond memories of working with the legendary actress. Radcliffe, who first met Dame Maggie at just nine years old on the set of David Copperfield, recalled her as a “fierce intellect” with a “gloriously sharp tongue.”

In a heartfelt statement, Radcliffe reflected on their first encounter, where he nervously asked if he should call her “Dame,” to which she humorously replied, “don’t be ridiculous!” He remembered her kindness during their time together on David Copperfield and their subsequent decade working on the Harry Potter films. Radcliffe described her as both intimidating and charming, noting her sharp wit and humor. “The word legend is overused, but if it applies to anyone in our industry, it applies to her,” he added.

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger alongside Dame Maggie’s Professor McGonagall, expressed her deep admiration for the actress. As a child, she didn’t fully grasp Maggie’s legendary status but later realized she had shared the screen with someone truly great. Watson described her as “real, honest, funny, and self-honoring,” adding, “Maggie, there are a lot of male professors and by God you held your own.”

Whoopi Goldberg also paid tribute, recalling her time with Dame Maggie on the set of Sister Act, where she played Reverend Mother Superior. Goldberg shared a nostalgic photo of the two in costume as nuns, calling Dame Maggie a “great woman” and expressing how lucky she felt to have worked with her.



Dame Maggie’s legacy, both on and off the screen, continues to be celebrated by those who knew her, honoring her unparalleled talent, wit, and warmth.