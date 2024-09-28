Jennifer Lopez calls Ben Affleck a ‘coldhearted jerk’ amid slow-moving divorce: report

New reports suggest that despite their public appearances together, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are struggling with growing tensions as they work through their divorce. While the estranged couple has been seen reuniting for their children, sources claim unresolved issues are causing resentment behind the scenes.

Although Ben and Jennifer have been spotted together at family events, such as a recent brunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where they appeared affectionate, insiders reveal that these moments mask deeper conflict. According to a September 25 report from InTouch Weekly, tensions remain high between the two despite their cordial demeanor in public, primarily for the sake of their children.

An anonymous source disclosed that Lopez, while keeping her composure in public, has been harboring deep resentment toward Affleck. The source explained that the singer-actress has decided she will never forgive Affleck for “being such a coldhearted jerk” and for giving up on their marriage in what she views as a callous manner.

While their public interactions may seem amicable, reports from InTouch Weekly suggest otherwise, with Lopez reportedly wiping away a tear during a recent outing, while Affleck remained distant. Tensions between the two were said to have flared behind the scenes before their latest meet-up, with sources describing their interactions as strained and uncomfortable.

Lopez has reportedly agreed to remain civil to avoid public confrontations and to expedite the divorce process without dramatic escalations. However, the friction remains apparent when Affleck allegedly “rolls his eyes and refuses to accept responsibility” for the breakdown of their marriage, according to sources.

Adding to the strain is Affleck’s recent move into a $20 million Pacific Palisades mansion, marking the start of his bachelor life. The Oscar-winner’s departure from his $100,000-a-month rental near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s home has reportedly left Lopez frustrated, with the singer feeling that Affleck’s actions signal that he is moving on and not looking back.

As both parties aim to finalize their divorce, sources suggest that concluding the process swiftly will be in the best interest of everyone involved. “The sooner the ink’s dry on the divorce paper, the better it’ll be for everyone,” the insider stated.