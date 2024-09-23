Prince Harry unveils plans for King Charles during London visit

Prince Harry is set to visit London for the WellChild Awards on September 30, but his tight schedule leaves little room for a reunion with King Charles, according to reports. Despite staying near Buckingham Palace, the Duke of Sussex is not expected to have time for a meeting with his father, due to both Harry’s busy itinerary and the monarch’s prior commitments.

As reported by The Express, King Charles will be in Scotland on September 28 to mark the 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament. His plans following the event are unclear, further reducing the chances of a meeting between the two.

An insider close to the situation commented on the possibility of a reunion, stating, “A meeting hasn’t been ruled out, but it’s highly unlikely.” The source added, “The King is set to travel south in late September, but it’s uncertain if he will head to London or Highgrove after his Scottish engagements.”

The insider also noted that discussions are ongoing to find a mutually agreeable time, but given the complexity of both schedules, it seems improbable. “Harry’s visit is brief, and his travel plans are already in place,” the source continued. “While nothing is final, it’s looking unlikely that a royal meeting will happen during this visit.”