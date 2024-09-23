Fawad Chaudhry threatens long march over delay in Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s CJP appointment

ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry has urged for the immediate issuance of a notification appointing Justice Mansoor Ali Shah as the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Addressing the media outside the Islamabad High Court, Chaudhry said that lawyers stood united against the proposed constitutional amendment and warned that failure to issue the notification would result in a long march.

He called on lawyers, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), and Jamaat-e-Islami to join the march in protest.

Chaudhry expressed alarm over the attempt to introduce a constitutional amendment, stating it posed a threat to the integrity of the constitution. He also claimed that the current assemblies, established under Form 47, lacked genuine public representation.

He further criticized the ongoing disregard for Supreme Court orders by relevant authorities.