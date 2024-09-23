Asad Qaiser predicts govt’s downfall by Dec, urges Shehbaz to resign

ISLAMABAD: Former National Assembly Speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser has predicted that the current government will not survive until December, urging Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to step down voluntarily.

Speaking during a television program on Sunday night, Qaiser stated that the nation is suffering from inflation and unrest, and that the current assembly lacks genuine representatives of the people.

“The government is trying to take away our reserved seats,” he said, adding that the PTI is fulfilling its role as the opposition in the assembly.

Referring to PTI’s Lahore rally, Qaiser challenged opposition parties to organize a rally similar to theirs under the current circumstances, calling it “a historic event.” He added that attempts were made to arrest PTI workers and leaders before the rally.

“I challenge Mian Sahib to hold a rally with even half the participation of our Lahore rally,” he said, accusing the government of crossing moral boundaries and suspending fundamental rights.

Qaiser further criticized the Punjab government’s “illegal tactics” to disrupt the rally, declaring that PTI is ready to go to any extent to fight back.

He also condemned the government for ignoring judiciary orders and announced that PTI’s core committee would meet on Monday to decide their next steps.

“We are running out of options and will soon take to the streets. The country must be run democratically,” Qaiser remarked, claiming that the government has lost its mandate and exhausted its options.

He also expressed displeasure with the treatment of PTI’s founder, who he said is being held in jail out of revenge with baseless cases against him.

Regarding PTI’s potential resignations from assemblies, Qaiser noted that it may take some time as consultations with allies are ongoing. “In a few weeks, we will reach out to parties from every province,” he added.

He concluded by calling for a broader movement, seeking the involvement of Maulana Fazlur Rahman and other political parties to oust the current government.