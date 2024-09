LAHORE: US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, visited Jati Umra in Lahore on Monday, where he met with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and former prime minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz welcomed the ambassador upon his arrival, and the meeting focused on matters of mutual interest.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb were also present during the discussions.